BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sometimes life makes choices harder, and sometimes it pulls us in different directions. We are forced to take a step back, think, and weigh our options.
Every day, we are confronted with changes and are at the tipping point. What are the risks? What are the rewards? These questions shape our choices and will be answered by local artists.
The Bossier Arts Council presents its new exhibition on Pros & Cons and is looking for new artists. All mediums are welcome, from painting, photography to drawing.
The public will have the opportunity to see all pieces from April 1 to May 31, and the opening reception will be held on April 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For information, artists will have until March 31 to drop off their artworks to Michael Byrnes at the Bossier Arts Council. They also must fill out an application form, print it, and attach it to the back of their pieces when dropping off. However, artists must be a current Bossier Arts Council member. An anonymous gallery panel will jury every piece, so make changes in your life and apply.
Click here to submit artworks. For more information, please contact Michael Byrnes, Gallery Coordinator, at michael@bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.