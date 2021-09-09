BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City’s new attorney is taking responsibility for a comment made on an open mic that was directed to a private citizen attending Wednesday’s council meeting.
In an email Thursday, attorney Charles Jacobs said it was he and not Councilman David Montgomery who said, “There’s gonna be a time when I am going to run that (SOB) over with a Zamboni.”
Some media outlets attributed the comment, directed at John Settle, to Montgomery. Jacobs and Montgomery were wearing masks.
“That reporting was in error,” Jacobs said in the email that was directed to a television station anchor, the mayor and other council members.
“I, Charles Jacobs, made the comment. I sincerely apologize to Mayor Chandler, all members of the Bossier City Council, and most especially, to Ms. Amanda Nottingham, for the distraction,” Jacobs wrote.
Jacobs made the comment after an exchange between he and Settle about an open meetings law complaint from Settle and as Nottingham, the city’s new chief administrative officer, was about to walk up to the podium to speak. Settle is the owner of The Inquisitor and a former attorney.
“You’re a city attorney, not a judge,” said Settle as he walked by Jacobs.
That prompted Montgomery, who was seated closest to Jacobs, to hold up his hand and call for the marshal to escort Settle out of the room. Settle responded that he was leaving on his own.
There was no acknowledgment of the comment afterward as it was minutes before the meeting was about to end.
Jacobs is a former judge for the 26th Judicial District serving Bossier and Webster parishes. The Springhill resident stepped off the bench to accept Chandler’s appointment as city attorney.