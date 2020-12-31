BOSSIER CITY, La. -- There are no dogs at A Dog's Place, a boarding business that got a visit from police and animal control officers on Wednesday amid a complaint about poor conditions.
The business was closed on Thursday. But owner Rebecca McDowell says she will reopen the service at a strip retail center on Benton Road near Douglas.
Sources told KTBS 3 News, there were about 60 dogs kenneled there at the start of the week. About half of those came from Caddo Parish Animal Services.
Caddo's dogs were boarded before being transported out of state to rescues and adoption. We're told that Caddo removed its dogs before the Bossier authorities arrived.
The City of Bossier's spokeswoman, Traci Ponder, said in a written statement, "Bossier City Animal Control was notified by an employee with the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter that there were dogs being housed in poor conditions at A Dog's Place. Bossier City Animal Control officers observed unclean conditions at the facility, including feces on some of the animals.
"Bossier City Animal Control is conducting an investigation into the poor conditions and whether the animals were being properly cared for according to city ordinance and state law," Ponder continued.
The dogs that were still at the facility when Bossier authorities arrived to investigate were deemed in good health. McDowell says she has them at another location. She also operates Braerwood Kennels in Haughton.
McDowell claims that a Caddo employee called the authorities on her business because they're upset about owing her $6,000.
Workers at a nearby business who've been inside A Dog's Place describe an "awful stench" when they ventured inside the front of the place.