SHREVEPORT, La. - A gruesome discovery was made in a rundown, abandoned home in Bossier City Monday morning. 

Police say a vagrant called them around 8:30 AM to a home on Delhi near Hamilton. 

Police Lieutenant Mark Owens says they found "bones of some kind" on a bedroom floor. 

Police are waiting for the coroner to arrive to make a determination on the bones, and do testing, before they know if a crime happened. 

Owens believes the bones have been there "for months" and says vagrants have been in and out of the home. 

