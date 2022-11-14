SHREVEPORT, La. - A gruesome discovery was made in a rundown, abandoned home in Bossier City Monday morning.
Police say a vagrant called them around 8:30 AM to a home on Delhi near Hamilton.
Police Lieutenant Mark Owens says they found "bones of some kind" on a bedroom floor.
Police are waiting for the coroner to arrive to make a determination on the bones, and do testing, before they know if a crime happened.
Owens believes the bones have been there "for months" and says vagrants have been in and out of the home.