No major injuries reported after a three-vehicle crash involving a Bossier Parish school bus.
It happened before 9 a.m. Thursday on Swan Lake Road at the Airline Drive intersection near Legacy Elementary.
Sheriff's deputies say a car abruptly stopped at a red light and the car behind it hit the breaks too.
The school bus following the cars wasn't able to stop in time.
Luckily, there were no kids on the bus at the time.
Deputies say there was a child in one of the cars who did not look to be injured.