BOSSIER CITY, La. - More than $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Bossier business. Topps Western World was hit not once, but twice, less than a week apart.
The thief broke into the tent out front of the store an hour after Topps closed. The thief went back and forth from the tent to the car loading stolen merchandise until 4 in the morning.
The suspect went about 8 hours without being caught.
The first break-in lasted about thirty minutes. During that time, the thief took what he could carry. Some jackets, socks and underwear.
Both break-ins occurred from the back of the tent, they broke-off part of the wooden fence that keeps the tent together. During last night's break-in, the thief stole around 20 jackets, boots, belts some helmets and an entire rack of purses.
The owner’s son Dalton Reeves thinks both thefts were connected.
"Well we're just cleaning up, trying to make it right again and going to get the tent back open. Do it somehow, we're going to keep ourselves going though.
There were also some trailers in the back that were broken into.
Detectives have not released any surveillance video yet. Employees say they have a pretty clear shot of the suspects face and fingerprints because he wasn't wearing gloves or a mask.