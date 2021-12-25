BOSSIER CITY, La- Tubbs Hardware and Gifts in Bossier City provided free Christmas meals to Parish law enforcement officers who had to be away from their families.
They were served ribs, potato salad and some of Tubbs King Cake. Bossier City Police, Bossier Parish Deputies, as well as Louisiana State Troopers, stopped by to receive a meal.
Don Tubbs, the owner of Tubbs Hardware, says this started as a way to give back to law enforcement after they have faced a lot of criticism over the past few years.
Tubbs says that BeauxJax restaurant also provided help for the event and that they would not have been able to do it without them.