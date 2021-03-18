BENTON, La. -- Bars in Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish can now operate at 50 percent with a maximum of 250 people.
The Caddo Parish Commission and Bossier Parish Police Jury today issued resolutions opting into the guidelines set by Gov. John Bel Edwards when he moved the state into Phase 3.
His order allows parishes with two consecutive weeks of 5% or less positivity rates to let bars serve more people. But the capacity can revert to 25% if positivity increases. The positivity rate is determined by the Louisiana Department of Health.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on businesses, and bars have taken a significant hit in the effort to keep citizens safe,” said Caddo Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson. “While we are not out of the woods, Caddo Parish continues to see a decrease in COVID infections and decrease in the positivity rate, and so we want to do what we can to help businesses safely re-open and provide quality of life."
The opt-in is effective immediately.
All bars still have to close 11 p.m. nightly.