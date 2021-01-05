BENTON, La. -- Bossier Schools was excited to be the first school district in the state to have the COVID-19 vaccination available to its employees, so much so an announcement was made Friday afternoon that the vaccinations would be administered next week.
But an hour later, that plan was on hold. In a follow-up news release, the district spokeswoman said the vaccinations will not be available. No reason or a new timetable was given.
But on the bright side, preparations that took place Tuesday put the district ahead when the time does come for the vaccinations.
In Caddo Parish, employees have until Friday to sign up for the vaccination. From there, the Louisiana Department of Health will order the vaccines. Vaccinations are expected to be given later this month.
Interested individuals will be vaccinated at their worksite for both doses of the vaccine 28 days apart. There will not be a requirement for any individual to participate, rather this will be a voluntary effort for any person who may want to receive the vaccine, Superintendent Lamar Goree said in an email to employees.
This will not be the only opportunity for CPSB staff to sign up as there will be future rounds of vaccination cycles. "However, we do want any interested individuals to have the information to make an informed decision and sign up if they choose," Goree said.
Today, Bossier Parish school nurses observed the vaccination process at the Bossier Civic Center where the Bossier City Fire Department was administering the vaccine. The district’s nursing staff will be facilitating the inoculations for Bossier Schools.
The Bossier City Fire Department, along with the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Louisiana Office of Public Health, have been working closely with Bossier Schools to offer this opportunity.
Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland were the first to roll up their shirt sleeves to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It is my hope by offering the vaccine to our 3,300 educators and employees, we will be able to put COVID in our rearview mirror sooner rather than later and restore some sense of normalcy to the classroom and everyday life,” Downey said.