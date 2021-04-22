BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier Chamber of Commerce on Thursday honored top business and community leaders at its 73rd annual meeting, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Each year, the Chamber takes time to celebrate the successes of the previous year while sharing plans for the year ahead.
Board Chairman Barry Regula, general manager of Margaritaville Resort Casino, will continue to serve as that role in 2021.
He recognized LSU Health Shreveport with the Regional Impact Award and Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker with a service award for his dedication to serve his country and city.
Incoming board members were recognized and the awards of Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year were awarded in front of the crowd at the Bossier Civic Center.
The winners:
- Joe Arnold, CEO of Carter Credit Union -- Business Person of the Year for helping Carter achieve a 115 percent growth in the last six years and leading the bank to distribute more than $100 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
- Bossier Parish Schools -- Business of the Year for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic - feeding students, pivoting to facilitate virtual instruction and finding a way to reopen schools safely.
- Brookshire Grocery Company -- Business of the Year for its commitment to provide for the community during the pandemic, the commitment to take care of their employee partners during such a critical time and for the commitment to the community through scholarships at local colleges and universities and their 10-year naming rights commitment to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in South Bossier.
Finalists for Business Person of the Year:
- Joe Arnold, Carter Credit Union
- Hardy Foreman, Carr, Riggs & Ingram
- Jessica Watkins, ANECA Federal Credit Union
Finalists for Business of the Year:
- Bossier Parish Schools
- Brookshire Grocery Company
- Carter Credit Union
- LifeShare Blood Centers
- LSU Health Shreveport