BOSSIER CITY, La. - For over 30 years, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has given welcome bags to new teachers in Bossier Parish to support those teachers on their new journey.
In Bossier Parish, an average of 150 to 175 new teachers start every year. The chamber puts together approximately 200 gift bags each year.
Their members donate items such as notepads, pens and cups to fill the bags with.
Any leftover bags of supplies will be used for the teachers continually coming in throughout the year or donated to school supply drives.
The support also continues with door prizes for new teachers. Some of the past items include a projector and mini fridge.
The chamber's goal is to celebrate those new teachers for everything they will do.
“We again just want to say we appreciate our teachers and we thank them so very much for giving of their time, not only during the classroom time, but beyond as well. And we know how much beyond curriculum that they also give to the children and support,” said Lisa Johnson, President of Bossier Chamber of Commerce, “and it is greatly appreciated because, again, they are our future workforce and we want them to stay home and help make this economy grow.”
To donate to these bags, call (318) 746-0252 or click here.
The last day to donate is July 17.