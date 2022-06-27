BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with local businesses to help encourage military members to consider Bossier Parish home -- now and in the future.
The new initiative is called the Military Community Champion Program. The goal is to promote local businesses, schools and organizations that have made the commitment to provide support for military-connected people in our area.
With that in mind, the chamber is hoping to encourage military members to stay here when their service to our country ends. The chamber said its businesses are committed to supporting veterans and their families for the long haul.
"We want our military, our veterans and our military families to feel comfortable in this community. It's also important to show our military that are not here right now, but may be coming here at some point, that his is a military friendly community," said Kattie Hollay, Bossier Chamber of Commerce military relations liaison.
"Here at the Cyber Innovation Center, we don't have a retail storefront, but we are very much involved in supporting our military members and their families. We have active involvement in hiring, veteran recruitment, we participate in the DOD SkillBridge program, we're an active member of the Military Affairs Council, we also seek out military spouses," said Jeff Beene, who works at the Cyber Innovation Center and is a member of the chamber's Military Relations Committee.
He continued: "If one of our military spouses is walking into a local retail establishment, they see the military community champion decal on the window and they know right then that, wow these folks are formalizing, making very real their support and value of the military community."
------
If you have a local business or you are in the military and would like to find out more about all the benefits click on this link: Military Community Champion Program.