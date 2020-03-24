BOSSIER CITY, La. - It is times like today you realize how much a child depends on its school. Not just for learning, but receiving meals each day to keep them focused on their material.
Since Governor John Bel Edward's announced a stay at home order, the Bossier School System had to take a step back.
But it made room for North Point Community Church to step in.
Mother of two Lelian Vega says she never worried about her children not being provided for during their time away from school.
"I'm so happy that our schools and our community in this city is helping us so much, it's helping a lot,” said Vega.
The school system's hands are tied, Bossier Schools had to suspend its food service program because of the Governor’s orders.
Bossier Schools was already working with North Point Community Church to provide meals over the weekend.
That’s why the church was more than happy to continue the school system’s mission throughout the week.
"We never created a church to have a nice, Sunday morning experience, we created a church to bless the community,” said Lead Pastor Phillip Deas. “Whenever opportunities arise, this is what we're here for, we step into the gap that's been created. Our community was hurting, it was in need, and that's why we're stepping out now."
School leaders such as Bossier School Board President Dennis Bamburg says he hopes the effort opens the community’s eyes to the needs within the parish.
"For some of these families, the school system was providing probably their only meals for the week. To step up and take that from the school system to continue to feed these children, that is such a blessing."
The church prepared 300 meals Tuesday and gave out 213.
Starting Friday, they will be serving at three sites. Plantation Park Elementary, Bossier Elementary, and Central Park Elementary Schools.
The church hopes to open feeding sites at more locations across the parish, if your church or group is interested in helping, you can contact Bossier Schools or North Point Community Church.