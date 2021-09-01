BENTON, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier City faith community is coming together to help Hurricane Ida evacuees.
People who attend Cypress Baptist Church in Benton have been working to gather supplies and actually helping provide dinner for close to 300 evacuees staying at the Cypress Black Bayou RV Park.
"Some of the men have gone to check on their homes to see if there is anything they can do, but their coming back. They're still here, the wives the children, as long as their here we're going to try and take that financial burden of them living in an RV park," John Bodine, Cypress Baptist missions pastor, said. "We can help them with food in the evenings and feed them."
First Bossier Baptist Church is also helping with the relief efforts.
Jason Lombard and his family evacuated from New Orleans. They've been staying at a local hotel. He was picking up supplies at the church before he headed back down south.
"My wife saw something on line about the church this morning and called and they told us to come pick up some things. They gave us some water and snacks and a Bible. It's a good Christ-like thing to do. It's nice to see people care," Lombard said.
These churches and several others around the area are collecting supplies for evacuees.