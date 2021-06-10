BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The newly renovated Bossier City Animal Control facility will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. June 18 with an official ribbon cutting.
Renovation of the facility on Old Shed Road began in 2020. Employees and volunteers worked through the construction phases while also navigating pandemic restrictions.
Renovated by KAN Contracting, Inc, the building now has more space and separate adoption center and animal control offices.
The reopening also means adoptions, which were suspended during construction and during COVID-19 restrictions, are resuming.
Beginning this weekend, animal control will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Adoption fees for dogs are $100 and cats, $70.
Volunteers also will be at PetSmart in Bossier City with animals from BCAC on Saturday.
Bossier City Animal Control website with links to adoption information: https://www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal-Control
Hand in Paw Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/handinpawBC