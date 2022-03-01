BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City council members were unanimous Tuesday in approving the purchase of guns for the city’s specialized services unit.
The city will spend $50,000 to buy 35 Glock model 17 firearms with red dot sighting devices.
The guns will go to the special operations team, also commonly referred to as a SWAT team. The team is made up of police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel.
There were no questions from council members or the audience about the purchase.
Some of the other matters considered by the council include:
- Approved professional services agreements with Mark Briggs Ministries, Inc. and Justin Haigler at $12,000 annually each for chaplain services.
- Agreed to cover construction costs for improvements to the left turn lanes located at state Highway 3 and Interstate 220 for a total of $573,000.
- Increased the salary and benefits of the Bossier City marshal by $7,635 so that his pay exceeds his chief deputy marshal’s. His salary fell behind his chief deputy in January when the city implemented its annual raises.
- Introduced ordinances for change orders in the amount of $17,974 for the Eastbank Fire Station construction project, bringing the contract price to almost $2.9 million, and for Louisiana Technology Research Institute, an increase of $385,632, for a total contract price of just over $20 million.