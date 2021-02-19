BOSSIER CITY, La. -- With temperatures today now above the 32-degree mark, Bossier City officials ask customers to stop dripping water from faucets as a freeze prevention measure.
CAO Pam Glorioso said customers can resume freeze prevention after the temperature drops below freezing later today. Taking this step will allow for improved water system pressure, she said.
Glorioso also reminds customers a boil advisory is in place and will remain until the system is allowed to regain full pressure and proper testing can take place to ensure water quality.
The city’s Utility Department is doing up to 400 cut-offs of water service to customers each day. The cut-offs are done at the request of the customer.
There are no big major water lines that have ruptured, only small lines within neighborhoods and the city utility department is responding to these, as quickly as possible, Glorioso said.
Bossier’s water plant is producing approximately 25 million gallons of water, which is being used daily during this unprecedented event. The plant production is keeping up with the demand.
Thursday night, the town of Benton saw a slight increase in the water available in its main system.
If a water customer requires assistance for a cut-off of their water service, call 741-8370 or 741-8371 to request assistance.
All trash pick up is suspended for this week and will resume regular pickup Monday.