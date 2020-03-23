BOSSIER CITY, La. - Businesses all over Louisiana are either closing or having to make adjustments following the stay-at-home order from Gov. John Bel Edwards that's expected to last until at least April 12.
Britney Spivey, owner of Simply Chic Boutique Bossier, is making the best out of the order. She moved all of her stores new styles into a van and parked it outside her home. But that wasn't her original plan.
“We were going to go ahead and ship the rest of our shipments, anything people ordered, kind of tie up all the loose ends. And while we were there, my husband was like why don’t you just fill up the van and bring it home and if somebody needs something you can just ship from home,” said Spivey.
Now Spivey is testing her creativity. She's reaching out to customers through social media and even stepping up as a model.
"I usually don't get in front of the camera. Honestly, we have girls that will model for us up at the store, and I just enjoy helping customers and checking people out. But I guess desperate times are desperate measures because I just really try to do a lot everyday just to stay in contact with our customers and show them what we have and show them that we're still here," said Spivey.
Spivey is no longer offering delivery. But shoppers get free shipping.
"We're not essential. We're not bread, water, or formula for your baby so we don't want to break the rules for a dress or a top. That's just not fair to everyone," said Spivey.
Right now, Spivey is not worried about the loss of sales. She's just thankful for her customers.
"When you see people ordering and you know they probably don't need a new dress right now. But they are ordering it just to support and show support, it's just very, very touching," said Spivey.
She hopes people take the governor's order seriously, and she is excited for things to get back to normal.
"Sometimes when you don't shop for a month or two and then you get to shop, you end up shopping more. So hopefully we'll all be okay. We're all going to have to sacrifice a little bit, and I think we're all still going to be okay on the other end of it," said Spivey.
Spivey is not sure if she will need financial help from a loan. She has money saved for emergencies like this.
