BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City small business owner has won a national competition.
LaDonna Welch created Ebony Notes, a company aimed at providing affirmations and access to mental health and wellness resources for the Black community through an app.
She was one of thousands of small business owners who applied and competed for the UPS Small Business Challenge. Thanks to voters she made it to the finals in New York where she had to compete against two other people - showcasing her creativity and business savvy to ultimately win the $25,000 prize. She already has big plans for that money.
“I am continuing to develop my app. I would love to improve it for my users and I am still trying to spread awareness of mental health challenges and mental wellness matters in the Black community,” said Welch.
Ebony Notes will also be featured in Inc. Magazine.