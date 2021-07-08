BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams did not show up for his reassignment. That's why he was put on paid administrative leave by the city's new mayor, Tommy Chandler, for insubordination.
The assignment was front desk duty, according to McWilliams' attorney, Ted Alpaugh of New Orleans. Alpaugh says Chandler can expect an appeal to the civil service board.
Alpaugh says the Louisiana state constitution trumps the city charter. He says that means a mayor can only appoint a new chief -- not replace a chief.
When asked if he's confident that he followed proper civil service law on the matter, Chandler replied, "I definitely did. There was nothing out of turn. I talked to (McWilliams) three months ago. He already knew what was going on. That I was going another direction."
Chandler declined to talk much further about the situation, since it's currently under internal investigation.
An appeal of McWilliams' removal will perhaps be the first big case for Chandler's new city attorney, Charles Jacobs, who was unanimously approved by the council on Thursday.
There were concerns at Chandler's first city council meeting on Tuesday that he may have violated McWilliams' civil service law protections. So the council declined to vote to approve Jacobs. There were insinuations that Chandler had already sought Jacobs' counsel regarding McWilliams before Jacobs became city attorney.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation also told KTBS that Chandler had consulted with Jacobs early. However, Chandler denied it when asked Thursday.
Council President Don Williams has said their concerns were alleviated during a closed door meeting with Chandler and Jacobs on Tuesday after the regular council session.
The mayor reassigned McWilliams on his first full day in office last Friday. KTBS is told that the front desk duty is normally handled by a sergeant. That was McWilliams' rank when he was promoted to chief in 2010.
Chandler named Chris Estess as substitute police chief.