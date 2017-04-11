By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Abortion rights advocates say an abortion clinic in northwestern Louisiana has closed, leaving three other such clinics in the state.
Owners of Bossier City Medical Suite could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The phone number at the facility was no longer in service and the website was down. State business records show the company's officers are the same Texas-based principals of Causeway Medical Suite, a suburban New Orleans facility that closed last year.
The closures come amid costly regulatory and legal battles over abortion restrictions imposed by the Legislature.
The anti-abortion organization Louisiana Right to Life welcomed the news, saying in a news release that it had recently been informed of the closure.
The remaining clinics in the state are in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.