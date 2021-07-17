BENTON, La - A local contractor accused of scamming clients is now behind bars.
Steven Cantu was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $235,000.
He is charged with three counts of contractor fraud and two counts of misapplication of payments.
Detectives say during an investigation of Artistic Backyard Creations LLC, Steven Cantu and his father Fabio Cantu, who has been arrested, have contracts for business with more than twelve homeowners. Artistic Backyard Creations, LLC has been operating with an expired license since June 1, of this year. They are also charged with knowingly failing to apply the money received to these jobs under the contract.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this company to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.