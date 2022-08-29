BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant who sometimes acted as spokesman for the city is accused of a federal prescription drug crime and will stay in jail until another court proceeding later this week.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby set a detention hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday to hear the government's evidence against Harold "BJ" Sanford Jr., 52. Then he'll make a determine if the case should move forward and whether bond is set.
Authorities allege Sanford -- with the assistance of co-defendant Mitch Morehead -- fraudulently obtained prescription painkillers for Sanford's use.
The only federal charges filed today are for prescription drug fraud. But multiple sources tell KTBS authorities are investigating whether police union funds -- raised through solicitations -- were used to pay for the drugs. That aspect is still being investigated, sources said.
Morehead, who is not a police officer, also has a detention hearing Thursday.
Sanford was arrested Sunday by FBI on a federal complaint -- not as the result of a grand jury indictment. And the information outlined in that complaint was filed into the court record late Monday afternoon.
In it, FBI agent Raquel Mobley said the Shreveport office started investigating Morehead and Sanford in January after getting tips about money being embezzled from the police union's fundraiser account. Both are "running real and fake fundraisers from which they are taking money for personal use," the affidavit states.
Additionally, Mobley said Sanford has an alleged opioid addiction and Morehead often provides prescription pain pills to Sanford. On June 23, the FBI started listening to Morehead's phone calls. The next day, agents intercept a conversation about his plan to get prescription drugs from a doctor. Then over the next few days there are texts and calls between Morehead and Sanford about what drugs to get, the quantity and price.
More drug transactions in July and August are included in the affidavit.
And there was this verbatim exchange between Sanford and Morehead on July 6:
- Morehand: Candyland
- Sanford: How's it going man?
- Morehead: Hey what are you doing?
- Sanford: I'm headed to the chief's office.
- Morehead: ahhh (laughs)
- Sanford: Used to be a bad thing, now it's a good thing.
- Morehead: Well yeah used to be "desk patrol."
- Sanford: Yeah, every time I went in there I knew I was gonna get in trouble. Now every time I go in there I know it's gonna be something good.
- Morehead: Yeah, well at least I found ... CVS filled my prescription for me.
- Sanford: Oh cool.
- Morehead: Yeah, I remember the last time he did it. I talked to him on the phone. He said yeah bring it on in man it's fine.
- Sanford: Some places don't give a s--- and some of them do.
- Morehead: Well, I mean technically really they shouldn't because an update has gone by and because of the situation it shouldn't be a problem. But uh I'm gonna get rid of them because I am always broke as always.
- Sanford: ok uh.
- Morehead: Cheap cheap too. Cheap like a little cheap dealer ... car dealer.
- Sanford: Ok.
- Morehead: But anyway. Thought I'd let you know, but I'm getting ready to eat my lunch ... a cheese sandwich on crackers.
- Sanford: Yeah, let me know, I'll come by there later and bring you that money.
- Morehead: Ok.
About 4 hours later, Sanford called Morehead and said he was headed to meet him but he was going to be on the phone with a city councilman. Sanford: "But uh you know be on the downlow."
In court today, Sanford wore a red CCC jumpsuit and was in handcuffs and shackles. He sat with Morehead and two other defendants there on unrelated charges. Sanford's wife and other supporters sat on the opposite side of the courtroom. Sanford and his wife mouthed "I love you" to each other.
Sanford's arrest followed a search of Bossier City police headquarters for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association. Sanford serves as president of the union.
In a news release Sunday night, Bossier City officials attributed the FBI when saying the investigation is related to a police union investigation.
FBI spokeswoman Lori Grice of the New Orleans Field Office said the following in an email response to KTBS concerning the investigation, “In response to the media inquiry, per DOJ policy, the FBI does not conform or deny the existence of an investigation.”
Sanford is on administrative leave from the Police Department.