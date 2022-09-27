BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him.
The charge of malfeasance in office comes in the wake of a federal indictment earlier this month accusing Sanford, president of the Bossier City police officers’ union, of fraudulently obtaining prescription painkillers. Sanford, 52, is also the target of an ongoing FBI investigation into suspected embezzlement from the police union.
The state malfeasance charges filed late today in Bossier District Court allege Sanford tried to intimidate the manager of a Bossier City apartment complex after she told him his services as a security officer there were no longer needed. That decision to let him go from a job paying $1,000 a week was made by owners of the complex after Sanford couldn’t be located to handle a disturbance at the complex, according to a FBI agent's testimony earlier this month.
Investigators said Sanford checked a confidential law-enforcement database, discovered the apartment manager had a bench warrant out for her arrest on misdemeanor charges in Shreveport and tipped off law-enforcement there about where to find and arrest her.
The manager told authorities Sanford warned of his connections in Bossier City government and law-enforcement, and said he could make her life difficult. Sanford tried to get her date of birth, but she refused to give it to him. He eventually learned it, and later she was picked up by Shreveport city marshals for the outstanding traffic tickets.
Sanford sent a photo of her driver’s license to her phone, and he also circulated her booking photo to residents, the FBI agent said. The fines she paid were reimbursed because the time limit had passed on the tickets. However, Sanford told the woman he was responsible for that because the district attorney in Caddo owed him a favor, the agent said.
Sanford is awaiting arraignment in Bossier District Court on the new charges. He has pleaded not guilty in the federal case.
Federal authorities have not disclosed details about the amount of money they suspect was embezzled from the police union, but the U.S. magistrate who ordered Sanford jailed pending prosecution called it “significant.” Part of the investigation is the suspected diversion of money from the Shop With a Cop program, sources told KTBS News.
Other officers of the Bossier City police union have been placed on administrative leave while the city conducts its own investigation of how union money was handled. They have also received federal subpoenas to testify, sources told KTBS News.