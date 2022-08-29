BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant who sometimes acted as spokesman for the city will make his first court appearance in federal court this afternoon.
Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, will make initial appearance at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby.
Sanford was arrested Sunday by the FBI following a search of Bossier City police headquarters for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association. Sanford serves as president of the union.
Exactly what Sanford is charged with is unknown but it’s likely to be disclosed at today’s hearing. Sanford was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service but then his booking entry was removed, which is standard when an inmate is booked on behalf of federal authorities.
In a news release Sunday night, Bossier City officials attributed the FBI when saying the investigation is related to a police union investigation.
FBI spokeswoman Lori Grice of the New Orleans Field Office said the following in an email response to KTBS concerning the investigation, “In response to the media inquiry, per DOJ policy, the FBI does not conform or deny the existence of an investigation.”
Sanford is on administrative leave.