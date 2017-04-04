A few more intersections in Bossier City could have you hitting your breaks as early as this summer. The city council opened bids from contractors for the funding of two traffic lights on Shed road today.
Now that the lowest bid has been approved work can begin on these two busy intersections. Bossier City Council approved the installation of lights at the intersection of Shed and Stockwell road, as well as Shed and Hickory Ridge Drive late last year. Both intersections are currently two-way stops, causing traffic to back up when the roads with the right-of-way are busy.
Bossier City Officials say traffic was not the only reason the lights are needed, but safety. With an elementary school around the corner, as well as a busy grocery store - an increase in wrecks caused concern.
"The lights to go in at hickory ridge and shed, that was due to a direct result of a number of automobile crashes we saw at that intersection, particularly with vehicles coming out of the Walmart Neighborhood store parking lot," said Bossier City Public Information Officer Mark Natale.
The lights will cost $270,000, just under the original estimate of $290,000.