BOSSIER CITY, La. – Extension of a contract with a private company that oversees the city’s public works department received final approval Tuesday without discussion.
On a 6 to 1 vote, the City Council extended the contract with Manchac Consulting Group for another three years. The existing agreement has been in place for the past five years.
Councilman Jeff Darby was the lone dissenter.
The contact came under scrutiny in April when it initially called for a five-year deal. The terms and fees were questioned by incoming Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler and two of the three newly elected council members because it would shut the new administration, which takes over July 1, out of having a say in the contract during their term.
In other matters Tuesday, the council:
- Set a special election on Oct. 9 to fill an anticipated vacancy in City Council District 1.
- Hired a police jailer, an animal control officer and public works laborer.
- Removed from the agenda a resolution authorizing the promotion of an officer to sergeant, three sergeants to lieutenants and a lieutenant to captain for the Bossier City Police Department.
Police Chief Shane McWilliams asked why the item was being removed from consideration. Councilman Don Williams said, “So we can meet with you and talk with you or you can talk with us.”
Councilman David Montgomery said assuming everything is worked out from an “informational standpoint,” the promotions can be added to the next council agenda in two weeks.