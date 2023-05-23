BOSSIER CITY La. - Bossier city is growing and so is the need for more police and fire fighters.
On Tuesday, the Bossier City Council took a step to help fix the problem.
They approved half a million dollars to help hire staff and cover overtime costs.
Another request also passed at the Bossier City Council meeting that will help with the police department's expansion.
The request was for the remodeling of Fire Station 6.
The station is currently not being used.
The Bossier City Police Department is planning to use the building for their Special Investigations Unit.
“And I think this is a great example of being resourceful in that they are able to repurpose what we have as a power station as opposed to spending millions of dollars in order to build another station. We can repurpose what we have in order to meet the needs of the police department, even though it's by means of the fire department,” said Louis Johnson the Bossier City Public Information Officer
This expansion will provide a main hub for the Special Investigations unit.