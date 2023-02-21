BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Council will not make any changes to its funding of SporTran routes in the city.
Council members voted unanimously at the start of Tuesday's meeting to remove an item from the agenda that would have reduced the amount appropriated to SporTran from $900,000 to a maximum of $500,000.
In a prepared statement, city officials said, "After much discussion, the City Council feels that citizens are best served by the removal of this agenda item, and by the request of a detailed analysis of SporTran’s financials in terms of their agreement with the City of Bossier City. The City Council will also request an examination of the utilization of SporTran’s service within Bossier City."
This information will assist in developing a comprehensive plan in order to move forward, city officials said.
"The City Council is committed to being judicious financial stewards of taxpayer dollars and stands ready to make the decisions necessary to continually fulfill that commitment," the statement concluded.