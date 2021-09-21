BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City council members introduced an ordinance Tuesday to create a designated area around the Brookshire Grocery Arena so that alcohol can be sold and served on the property during special events.
Called the Brookshire Grocery Arena Region, the area outside of the facility will have its own designation for alcohol sales. It’s being done because arena officials contemplate having festivals and activities in the area and that will allow people to walk around with alcoholic beverages in the proper plastic containers, according to the ordinance.
The public street, sidewalk or public area within the outside grounds are excluded.
In another arena related matter, the council also introduced an ordinance releasing almost $3.3 million from a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant that will allow for upgrades of the 22-year-old building. The projects must be under contract by Dec. 31, or the money will have to be returned.
A large chunk of the grant will go to weather-proofing the structure. General Manager Rebecca Bonnevier said water is entering the building because the caulking is dry rotting in some places.
Another big slice of the grant will go toward replacing seats that also are 22 years old, Bonnevier said. The city has replaced some seats in the past.
Assorted other improvements include additional security cameras, additional ADA and parking signs, money counters, hand rails, doors and locks, landscaping and sound system.