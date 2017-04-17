Patrons of the CenturyLink Center could soon see a five dollar capital fee on tickets bought for events and concerts.
Bossier City Council introduced the ordinance for the fee after 5-2 vote at their meeting today. Only Thomas Harvey representing district 5 and Jeff Free representing district 4 opposed the introduction of the ordinance.
The move could net Bossier City up to $70,000 per concert if it passes.
The ordinance states in part - "Capital needs related to the CenturyLink Center facility are increasing as the building and systems age... This assessment will assist with capital cost related to the CenturyLink center."
Councilman David Montgomery authored the ordinance, but declined to comment on it following the meeting. Councilman Timothy Larkin clarified that some of the work the money will go to is already in progress, such as installing new arena seats, and repairing the AC unit. He commented that the work is needed due to the arena being 17 years old.
Larkin says the idea is to create a funding avenue to completely support repairs needed for CenturyLink in the long run. He says the arena is intended to attract visitors to the area to spend money in the local economy, so it is a priority for the city to keep it in the best condition possible.
The CenturyLink Center currently operates on a deficit. Direct income from concerts and other events accounts for less than 20 percent of the amount needed to operate the center. 80 percent of income comes from concessions, merchandise, and luxury seating. The operations fund covers everyday repairs, but not large-scale renovations like construction work.
The CenturyLink Center was opened in 2000 and seats 14,000 people.
The Bossier City Council will make a final vote on the ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday, May 2 at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Municipal Complex.