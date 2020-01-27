BOSSIER CITY, La. – For lease: One slightly used civic center.
Bossier City Council members soon will be looking for someone to take over operations of the city’s Civic Center.
At their agenda setting meeting Tuesday, the Bossier City Council will be asked to consider approving an ordinance declaring the Civic Center as surplus and as such no longer needed for public use. City officials will consider leasing the facility for a 10-year term with an option to renew in 10-year increments.
According to the proposed ordinance, operation of the civic center exceeds revenue because of increased market competition. City officials believe a non-government entity can run it more efficiently.
It never made money, Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso said.
"It becomes a cost burden to the city. Each year the city loses money on the building. From going back in history, we've lost anywhere from a half a million dollars to $300,000. Because of the lost revenue of the building, it's not, it doesn't generate money. It could generate money but we continually have a lost because of the community events that are under written by the building," Glorioso said.
The lease payment can not be less than the appraised value of $352,000 and will be subject to adjustments for city functions. The city wants some events that are sponsored by non-profit organizations to remain on the schedule.
The civic center was built between 1983-84, which is around the same time as the other buildings at the complex. But it's recently been renovated.
The ordinance also points out the center serves as a special needs shelter during emergency situations in the state.
Council members will not take formal action on the proposal until March 3.