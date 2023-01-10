SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City council members voted Tuesday to reduce SporTran's budget this year.
The annual public transit budget for the city was approximately $900,000. The new budget will be $500,000.
SporTran leadership was notified of the changes in a meeting with city officials on Jan. 4.
“We were sorry to hear from the council that public transit for Bossier City is being greatly reduced. This will create changes for our thousands of Bossier City passengers, Shreveport passengers who ride the bus into Bossier every day for work, and ADA/Paratransit clients,” said SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington said in a news release. “Ideally, we’d like to keep all current routes in place, including the South Bossier route introduced last summer."
Washington said SporTran likely will eliminate various service times, such as mid-day, nights and weekends. However, he said SporTran will defer to the citizens of Bossier to work with their council members to represent their interests.
"I am working with the SporTran operations team to determine the best way forward. We will keep the public informed as decisions are made," Washington said.
The new plan for Bossier City public transit will go into effect on Feb. 6.