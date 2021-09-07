BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Council meeting set for today has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The change was made because the date on the agenda publicized last week was incorrect.
The corrected agenda includes numerous routine matters involving road and other infrastructure projects. There are also three parade applications to approve.
But also up for a vote is a recommendation from Mayor Tommy Chandler to appoint Amanda Nottingham as the interim chief administrative officer.
Chandler originally wanted Shane Cheatham for that role. However, a majority of the City Council defeated that request shortly after the new mayor took office.
Cheatham announced on social media last week that he was no longer in the running for the position.