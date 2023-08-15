BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Bossier City Council wants yet another opinion on the legality of a term limit petition.
The council voted 6 to 1 Tuesday afternoon to ask the state attorney general to weigh in. That’s at the recommendation of city attorney Charles Jacobs who said an opinion shared by him and outside counsel – hired last month by the counsel – is the submitted petition does not meet legal requirements.
Jacobs said the petition failed to include the dates of birth for the almost 3,000 people who signed it. Even though the petition was certified by the registrar of voters, it should not have been, Jacobs said.
He cited law that states every petition submitted to the registrar “shall” contain the ward, precinct and year of birth of the signers. The language in the law “appears to be mandatory,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs also noted the petition was not written as an ordinance, which he said was another flaw that could cause it to be legally challenged.
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler submitted the ordinance calling for term limits based on the petition submitted by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition. The petition asks voters to limit the mayor’s and City Council’s terms to three. Chandler and council members Chris Smith and Brian Hammons signed the petition.
The coalition was hoping to get the term limit proposal through the City Council so it will appear on the fall ballot.
Jacobs said he’s already talked to the attorney general’s office about getting an expedited opinion. Still, it’s unknown how long that will take.
“If we don’t act properly we won’t get term limits, we’ll get litigation,” Jacobs said.
Smith suggested moving forward. He wants citizens to know “we hear you,” even though there may have been mistakes in the way the petition as presented.
Councilman David Montgomery wants to make sure what they do is by the book.
“It is the people’s right to have this put forth and voted on. … But we want to assure that this is done correctly and it cannot be challenged in the future,” he said.
David Johnson, who represents the coalition, vowed they will return.
“We want the people who did campaign on this and folks who signed the petition to know their signature was appreciated and they were counted,” Johnson said.
In other matters, the council:
- Denied a request from Chandler to overturn a 2009 ordinance that requires council approval on hiring of all employees.
The measure sparked a little debate, with Chandler saying the measure limits his job. He suggested if spending is below the approved budget amount then he should have the ability to hire people without “Mother, may I."
"So, you don’t trust me or something?” he asked during the discussion.
Montgomery said the restriction was put in place during a previous administration “for a reason.” Hiring can get out of hand, he said, and can grow into a deficit that can’t be easily addressed.
“This is a unique budgetary control to make sure we don’t end up in deficit spending,” Montgomery said.
- Approved alcohol sales for four Family Dollar stores.