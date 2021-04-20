BOSSIER CITY, La. - Abandoned and dilapidated buildings are a problem in many parts of the ArkLaTex.
But, a Bossier City Councilman-elect wants to address that issue when he gets into office.
Chris Smith will be the new at-large member of the Bossier City Council in July.
He wants to improve upon those all too familiar scenes that come with abandoned pieces of property. They're not hard to find, run down, broken down eye sores that aren't good for anybody. He also has some goals regarding vacant land.
"One thing I did campaign on was working with private owners who own some of these dilapidated buildings that are abandoned and falling down," Smith said. "I would love to see a partnership with the city and those owners to kind of bring those buildings back to life. Maybe use targeted tax incentives to get entrepreneurs and new businesses to want to use existing buildings that are already here."
He also has some thoughts on vacant land that can be improved.
"I think that we have a ton of land that is vacant. Now, most of it is privately owned, but the city owns 30 acres that, it could do something if the private developer who owns the majority of the land doesn't want to do anything, the city does have 30 acres that it could get into a partnership project with," Smith said.
Smith narrowly beat out Tim Larkin in March for the at-large seat.