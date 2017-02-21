Panhandling. It's illegal in Shreveport—not in Bossier City. But that may be about to change.
The Bossier City Council held their meeting Tuesday afternoon and one of their topics is banning panhandling.
Councilman Thomas Harvey proposed two ordinances on the issue.
"It's just not gonna happen in Bossier City. Panhandling will actually stop," said Harvey.
The first bans all panhandling by roadways saying it distracts drivers and causes traffic delays in already packed roads.
"It slows down the traffic. It slows down people in turn lanes. It creates a hazard where... maybe someone's gonna push it running through the light because they got held up and they've already sat through one light, They don't wanna sit through another light," said Harvey.
The other ordinance bans aggressive or threatening personal solicitation in and around businesses.
Councilman Harvey says calls from concerned citizens is what pushed him to propose these new laws.
Kendrick Jackson shops at the Walmart on Airline Drive and says he's encountered panhandlers in the area.
"I'll pull up and a man will be coming up with signs and all that. I don't like it. It slows down traffic. I think it's bad. They need to stop that," said Jackson.
Tanya Washington works in the area.
"Sometimes I'm afraid that it's a joke, a fluke, or something like that. That they're about to hurt me, so I prefer them not to come up to me like that," she said.
Harvey says the laws will apply to the entire city but will focus on 12 major thoroughfares and the streets that feed into them.
"It's happening along Airline Drive, primarily, near the new Kroger and near the new Walmart. Those are two high traffic areas that we really can't afford for the traffic to be slowed down anymore than it already is on Airline Drive," said Harvey.
The 12 streets specified under the ordinance are:
- Airline Drive
- Benton Road (Highway 3)
- East Texas (Highway 80)
- highway 71
- Old Minden Road
- Barksdale Boulevard
- Industrial Drive
- Swan Lake Road
- Riverside Drive
- Traffic Street
- Horseshoe Boulevard
- Margaritaville Way
At the meeting, only one of seven council members, Jeff Darby was against the ordinance.
Darby says he's leery of them out of compassion for panhandlers who may genuinely need the help.
"I don't know their circumstances. I would hate to punish them for the only means of getting something that they need," said Darby.
If the ordinances pass, a guilty panhandler could face up to 60 days in jail or $500 in fines or both.
"They need to be in jail so they can eat their food. They got somewhere to sleep. Better than panhandling," said Jackson.
The ordinances will be up for a vote at the next meeting on March 7th.
Other Ark-La-Tex cities have their own laws to prevent panhandling.
Texarkana, Texas is taking a "no tolerance" stance against aggressive panhandling making several arrests in the last few weeks.
In Shreveport first time offenders face a $500 fine and ten days in jail. Those caught again face $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail.