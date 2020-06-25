BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker delivers a weekly update on the city's response to COVID-19 and its operations and activities. Walker is joined by Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.
In this weekly update, he discusses the following:
• Mayor Walker speaks on the importance of continuing to follow mitigation and prevention protocals as the state the will stay in Phase 2 for the next few weeks.
• Chief Zagone Zagone talks briefly about the need to be able to test first responders on demand and the rapid test machine that the City is working to acquire.