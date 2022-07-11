BOSSIER CITY, La.--Summer is in full swing but soon it'll be time to return to the classroom which means it is not too early to start getting ready. Parents do not fret because there is a local initiative looking to take those worries away.
Love Does Ministry is looking to meet the need in the Arklatex.
"We are both single parents, our kids are grown now but we struggled trying to get school supplies every year, many parents do not have a solid foundation of people to help them. We want to be that foundation for those that are in need. We want to give students a fresh start," said Shewanna Mitchell and Tiffany Snow.
For the back to school drive they have partnered with the Bossier Police Department. They are accepting supplies on weekdays during business hours. Donations can also be dropped off at Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City on Wednesdays and Sundays. Supplies will be given away on August 6th.