UPDATE:
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City permit inspector underwent surgery Friday morning after being injured Thursday in a carjacking that turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting.
The employee suffered a broken shoulder but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso.
“Thankfully he will be OK,” Glorioso said.
The man suspected of injuring the employee was killed during a struggle with a Bossier City police officer following the carjacking. State police identify him as Jeremy Fox, 42, of Bossier City.
The investigation into the fatal encounter is taking a two-pronged approach, with Bossier City police heading up the carjacking and state police Troop G in charge of the officer-involved shooting.
“It is under investigation and our final report will be sent to the D.A.’s office for their review. The D.A. will be the one to release any additional information if he/she wants to,” Troop G spokesman Brent Hardy said Friday.
District Attorney Schuyler Marvin anticipates it could be at least 60 days before he gets the report in hand. Then he’ll make a determination if the fatal shooting was justified.
"There was definitely a struggle," Marvin said of his initial briefing.
The officer was wearing a body camera, and surveillance cameras around CenturyLink also should aid in the investigation, Marvin said.
The incident shut down activity around the CenturyLink Center for hours Thursday afternoon and into the evening. It forced the relocation of state high school wrestling teams who showed up to take part in preliminaries of the state championship. The event resumed Friday morning.
The carjacking actually started just off the south side of the arena property near Reeves Marine. Glorioso said the city employee was sitting in his truck eating lunch when he was approached by a man, later identified as Fox.
The employee got out of the truck and Fox jumped in. The employee tried to hold onto the steering wheel but was knocked down, which is how he was injured.
Glorioso is uncertain if the accused carjacker was armed at that time.
A Bossier City police officer responded and found a man fitting the carjacker’s description in the arena parking lot. The officer approached him, they struggled and a shot was fired. Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured.
There are six entries in the Bossier District Court record for Fox, including non-support payments, driving offenses, a DWI conviction and theft under $1,000. The theft charge – stealing $438 in merchandise from Lowe’s -- was the latest, recorded in May 2018.
He pleaded guilty in December 2018, was given a suspended sentence, placed on six months probation and ordered to pay restitution and court costs. His probation ended satisfactorily on June 18, 2019.
ORIGINAL STORY:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City police officer has shot and killed a man involved in a carjacking Thursday afternoon in the CenturyLink parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Bossier City officer was responding to an attempted carjacking that occurred near the CenturyLink Center. He saw a man who matched the description of the carjacker in the parking lot and made contact.
There was a struggle and the carjacker was shot. He died at the scene.
The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave according to the Bossier City Police Department policy. And to follow a newly implemented policy, the investigation will be headed up by the state police at Police Chief Shane McWilliams' request.
The deadly encountered prompted a heavy law enforcement presence around the venue since early afternoon.
Officers began wrapping up the scene around 5 p.m.
Bossier City police and state police are investigating.
"There’s been a serious police incident unrelated to CenturyLink Center operations or events. This was an isolated incident, and according to Louisiana State Police there is no further threat," a statement from the center reads.
But because of the investigation, CenturyLink is closed for the day, which will impact the state high school wrestling championship. Wrestlers are being advised to consult the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website concerning activities Thursday night. Friday and Saturday’s events will proceed as planned.