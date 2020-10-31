Halloween festivities got started early this morning in Bossier City.
One of the ways some people decided to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic is with the Bossier City Farmers Market and Geek'd Con. They had costumes, trick or treating, prizes, and candy at the Farmer's Market. Which is outside of course, with plenty of social distancing.
"I've seen more kids out today than I have in the past 3 or 4 Saturday's," said one of the Farmers Market vendors.
The Bossier Farmer's Market takes place every Saturday morning from April to November outside the Pierre Bossier Mall. This weekend's edition was just a little bit more spooky.