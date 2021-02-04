SHREVEPORT, La. -- Quion M. Smith, Sr., 38, of Bossier City, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to 8 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced in a news release.
Smith is a six-time convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He has previous felony convictions for simple criminal damage to property (2003); possession of cocaine (2007); attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2011); possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2016); possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2016); and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2016).
The arrest that netted Smith the federal prison term happened on Jan. 4, 2020 when state police stopped him at a traffic light on Interstate 220 in Bossier Parish. Troopers saw a firearm in plain view on the passenger seat. A check showed that the gun was reported as stolen.
The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.