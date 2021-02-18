BOSSIER CITY, La. - Multiple Bossier City fire units are still on the scene of an early-morning fire at the old Days Inn hotel in the 200 block of John Wesley Boulevard.
It's unclear when exactly the fire began Thursday morning but heavy smoke is still visible from the building as firefighters work to extinguish the fire amid city-wide water pressure issues.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.
-----
Be sure to stay with KTBS 3 both on-air online as more information becomes available.