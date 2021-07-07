BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City firefighters continued to pour water Thursday on a massive pile of wood that caught fire on Tuesday morning.
The wood pile is located at the Southern Disposal Service site on Old Shed Road.
Bossier City Public Information Officer Traci Ponder said the pile is about two-to-three stories high.
Ponder said heavy machinery was used to separate wood that did not catch fire, in order to stop fire spreading to it.
She said it's like a campfire in that when you leave it, there is a possibility it could reignite.
"Right now it is under control," said Ponder. "You're still gonna see this smoke. It very well may be there in the morning (Wednesday morning), but they're going to work through the night to keep it under control."