BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Municipal Complex will reopen Monday along with other city buildings in accordance with Phase 1 guidelines from federal and state governments.
Bossier City parks and playgrounds will remain closed.
The public should contact city departments and divisions by phone to make appointments for services or meetings. City officials also encourage the continued use of online services at www.bossiercity.org.
The public should enter and exit City Hall on the north side of the building along Beckett Street. The lobby has been reconfigured to accommodate for physical distancing. Although not required, the city officials encourage visitors to wear masks per recommended guidelines.
Guidelines in effect for employees include temperature checks, using masks when interacting with the public, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, disinfecting work areas, and continuing to telecommute when possible.
The Bossier City Police Department will open its lobby to the public with restrictions. Entry into the lobby will be limited to six people.
Alcohol Beverage Operator card and fingerprinting services will be by appointment only. There will be no walk-ins. For an appointment call 318-741-8643.
The Records Division will be available by telephone at 318-741-8687. Crash reports can be accessed online at https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/.
Anyone needing a police officer or to make a report made should ring the entry/access request button located to the right of the entrance. Individuals will be directed to the front desk officer.
For investigations, call ahead at 318-741-8641 to make an appointment before going to the lobby.
Appointments with police administration can be made by calling 318-741-8621.
The Bossier Tennis Center will reopen with safe play guidelines in effect. Those guidelines and the temporary hours of operation can be read on the Bossier City website at http://www.bossiercity.org/414/Bossier-Tennis-Center. Guidelines include making reservations one day in advance and arriving no earlier than five minutes before a scheduled game.