BOSSIER CITY, La. – A project to smooth out a bumpy stretch of Interstate 20 in Bossier City is being redesigned.
David North of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development told Bossier Parish police jurors Wednesday the project was sent back for a total redo after bids received in December far exceeded the budget.
The estimated cost was around $64 million. But the low bid was $83 million. The high bid: $123 million.
The revised set of plans should be 95% complete by June.
DOTD called the contractors to find out why their bids were so high, North said.
So, reflected in the next bid will be changes to the highway grade, which entailed reworking all ramp tie-ins; changing the base material from a drainage base to asphalt base; and providing the option for either a concrete or asphalt surface.
But the biggest revision is a rephasing of the job and “potentially – we’re not there yet, potentially” – closing I-20 westbound at the race track and diverting traffic onto I-220. That will give contractors unfettered access to the westside for complete reconstruction. Then they would shift to the east side, North said.
North said he has no idea if the revised bids will be a penny less, given the escalating price of asphalt.
But there’s no debate the approximate 3.5-mile stretch of I-20 needs to be redone. North said he’s received complaints that patients are coming out of their gurneys when transported by ambulance on I-20.
An example of how rough travel is some areas of the stretch of I-20, North said the IRI (International Roughness Index), which is a smoothness measure for highway roadways, states an IRI of 400 is supposed to be “marginal whether or not you can even drive on it.”
“We’ve got places on I-20 in Bossier that the IRI is 1,000,” North said.