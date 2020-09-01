BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City leaders want to make it easier for motorists to get around the city.
The City Council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance to spend $150,000 to hire Urban Systems Inc. to conduct a traffic signal synchronization study. The money will be taken from riverboat gaming funds if the council approves the measure at its next meeting.
The study will focus on the traffic lights in north Bossier City along Benton Road and Airline Highway and on Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier City.
Council President David Montgomery said he has joked many times how drivers can be stopped four times between Viking Drive and Brownlee Road.
There was a time, Montgomery said, when the lights were synched so that a driver going 35 mph or 45 mph could make it all the way down Airline without stopping.
Urban Systems will work with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to develop the plan. Getting the lights lined up will give drivers a “little peace of mind” going to and from work, Montgomery said.