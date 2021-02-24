BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While tens of thousands of people in the Ark-La-Tex are still urged to boil their water before drinking it, conditions are improving elsewhere including Bossier City where Mayor Lo Walker rescinded the boil advisory, effective Wednesday afternoon.
The Bossier City water system was placed on the boil order after the severe winter weather that occurred last week stop the flow of the city's water. The samples collected on Tuesday were cleared, the state said.
The Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health (LHD) laboratory used to conduct water sampling is in Shreveport and currently without water needed to perform analysis. Therefore, LDH has coordinated with their state office in Baton Rouge to receive water samples from Bossier City.
"It's a collaborative effort," said Walker. "But we were fortunate in that we have a very good water system. We put in a new system here put about eight years ago but we kept our old system as the backup."
Eight days after the city issued the advisory out of precaution, Mayor Walker said he's proud to be the first major water operation in northwest Louisiana to lift their boil advisory. Getting things back up and running took the effort of a lot of city employees. During a press conference on Wednesday, Walker was quick to credit city engineer Ben Rauschenbach.
"What really made it happen was the people in the field with our public utilities department and our engineering department," said Walker. "They knew what our system capability was, what we need to look for in symptoms, and what we need to correct it and to see if we had any problem."
Walker said the new system includes more visual indicators when something goes wrong so they can fix the problem faster. The city has also made it a priority to keep things up to date, though Walker hopes we'll never see another stretch of weather like the one the city endured last week.
"Ever since I've been here we have attacked those underground lines, found those old concrete pipes, those old steel pipes have been deteriorating, and have been replaced in them systematically over the years," said Walker. "So a lot of the stuff that's underground that bothers a lot of communities, we have systematically over the years eliminated those."
Bossier City also sells their water to Benton, Cypress Black Bayou, and Country Place. Rauschenbach said they each took samples Wednesday and although there are no longer any issues with the water in Bossier City, they'll wait to get the results back from the state on Thursday or Friday before they make the final call among any of those smaller communities.
Small water systems also received clearance from the state Wednesday.
- Keatchie Water System
- Central Bowie County WSC public water system
- Gary Water Supply
- Waterworks District #7 in Keithville
- Atlanta, Texas