BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City announced Wednesday afternoon the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health has rescinded the boil advisory issued by the city's water system.
The samples collected on Tuesday were cleared, the state said.
The LDH laboratory used to conduct water sampling is in Shreveport and currently without water needed to perform analysis. Therefore, LDH has coordinated with their state office in Baton Rouge to receive water samples from Bossier City.
The Bossier City water system was placed on the boil order after the severe winter weather that occurred last week stop the flow of the city's water.
The Bossier City system becomes the first major water system in northwest Louisiana to rescind the boil advisory.
One rural water system also received clearance from the state Wednesday.
- Keatchie Water System