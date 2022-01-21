BENTON, La. – Jury selection is expected to start Monday in the trial of a Bossier City man accused of multiple charges related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with children.
Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 53, faces trial on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and one count of attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13. The charges stem from separate arrests of Wilhite in 2020 and 2021.
Bossier City police said they found evidence Wilhite had sexual contact with several children. Court documents indicate the alleged contact happened in 2014 and 2018 and involved children ages 8, 11 and 13.
Videos of Wilhite’s accusers that were recorded by the Gingerbread House were the subject of a hearing Friday in Bossier District Court. Wilhite sought to have the videos excluded. However, District Judge Mike Nerren deferred a ruling on the admissibility of the videos until trial.